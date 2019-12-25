CISF commandant planted drugs to get close to woman: Delhi Police

Ranjan Pratap Singh, a CISF officer, and his friend were arrested earlier. Ranjan Pratap Singh, a CISF officer, and his friend were arrested earlier.

To get closer to a woman IAS officer, Ranjan Pratap Singh, a senior commandant with the CISF posted as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs’ Bureau of Security, allegedly planted 550 grams of charas inside the car of her husband while it was parked outside his house, a chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with Singh’s arrest stated.

“We registered an FIR under sections 20/61/85 of NDPS Act at Lodhi Colony police station after we received a complaint from assistant commandant Subhash Chand on October 9. Later, we arrested Singh and his friend Neeraj Chauhan. We have filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court and the case is now under trial. We have identified a third accused, but he is absconding and raids are on in Aligarh to arrest him. Singh allegedly procured the drugs from him,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they have 60 witnesses, including three star witnesses, and technical evidence.

“Police found CCTV footage from Pragati Vihar hostel, which shows both accused walking inside the hostel on October 4 and allegedly planting charas inside the vehicle. One of the residents saw them near the car. Police also found CCTV footage from October 9 when they stopped their vehicle near a petrol pump before making calls (to CISF authorities to flag the drugs inside the car),” police stated in their chargesheet.

Both the accused had refused a test identification parade when police produced their star witness — a hawker near a petrol pump at Aurobindo Marg, from whose phone Chauhan had allegedly made the call. The hawker claimed Chauhan had asked for his phone to make an urgent call, and had a piece of paper with some numbers on it. He claimed Singh was standing near his car and they both left after making the call. Police have recovered the purported piece of paper on which four phone numbers of senior CISF officers were listed, the chargesheet stated.

Singh is learnt to have told police during the questioning that he met the woman while preparing for civil services examination around 20 years ago. In 2000, both attended a four-month foundation course in Uttarakhand.

“After she got married, he was in constant touch with her as a friend,” the chargesheet stated.

Police have stated in their investigation that Singh was allegedly irked when she started avoiding his calls and messages after getting transferred to a new department.

“Initially, he tried to approach her, but she reprimanded him one day for making repeated calls, which agitated him. He decided to frame her husband, a consultant with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and hatched a plan with his friend Chauhan to get him arrested on false charges of possessing narcotics,” police claimed in their chargesheet.

“Hours after the woman’s husband was detained, she called Singh and asked for his help,” the chargesheet read.

