Delhi: ‘CISF commandant called IAS officer after husband’s detention’

Hours after Delhi Police detained the husband of an IAS officer after recovering 550 grams of charas from his car, a senior commandant of the CISF posted as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Bureau of Security called the IAS officer, towards whom he allegedly had one-sided affection, on the pretext of offering her help, police said Friday.

The CISF commandant, who has since been arrested for allegedly planting the drugs, was produced before a Delhi court Friday and sent to three-day police custody.

Delhi Police’s investigation has so far revealed that CISF senior commandant Ranjan Pratap Singh (45) first met the IAS officer in 2000 during a four-month Foundation Course at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

Singh is learnt to have told police that he wanted to be with the woman and was unhappy that she had married someone else. He is learnt to have told police that he was in touch with her till six months ago, when she reprimanded him for making repeated calls to her.

Police said she informed her husband and he, too, scolded Singh, following which allegedly conspired to frame him. “He allegedly bought charas from his childhood friend around six months ago,” said an officer. The woman’s husband, police said, is a consultant with a Central government ministry.

On Wednesday, a DIG of the CISF received a call that a “suspicious vehicle” was parked outside the Electronics Niketan in CGO Complex, where the woman’s husband works. When police found the contraband, the husband was taken to the police station.

Police said the commandant then contacted the woman officer and acted like he wanted to help her.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said raids are being conducted in Aligarh to know the source of the drug procured by the accused.