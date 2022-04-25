Church priest held for raping minor girl in UP

A 67-year-old church priest was arrested on Saturday afternoon for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a village in Baghpat district, police said.

Police said the minor was sent for a medical examination. The DNA samples of both the girl and the accused have been collected, they said.

“The girl’s mother told the police that the priest had been molesting the minor for nearly a month and had been giving the girl money to keep quiet. On Friday evening, the girl told her mother that she had been raped by the priest. She also told her mother that the accused used to touch her private parts and show her obscene films on his mobile phone,” police said.