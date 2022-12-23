scorecardresearch
Ahead of Christmas and New Year, Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief inspects malls, markets

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh inspected security arrangements, lighting on roads and the density of traffic at key locations. A traffic helpline to deal with fog-related accidents was also announced.

Police have been instructed to ensure adequate lighting, conduct vehicle checks and verify and investigate vehicles lying unclaimed for long periods.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh carried out inspections of several crowded locations, including DLF Mall, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria, Atta Market, and Sector 18.

According to a Noida Police statement, security arrangements, the condition of lighting and roads, and the density of traffic at key locations were examined. The commissioner instructed officers to complete preparations for security arrangements by holding a meeting with prominent local citizens and traders and to prepare a roadmap for the same.

A surprise inspection of the Sector 39 police station was also carried out.

Further security measures will include daily checks by bomb disposal squad teams and sniffer dog teams at malls, metros and crowded areas, the installation of safety nets inside malls, and railings of proper height at open restaurants.

Police have been instructed to ensure adequate lighting, conduct vehicle checks and verify and investigate vehicles lying unclaimed for long periods. Recently, two vehicles that were lying unclaimed and were parked in Noida’s Sector 4 had caught fire.

Fresh measures have also been announced with regard to the fog hazard to traffic. A traffic helpline has been integrated to help with fog-related accidents under which traffic policemen will be deployed 24/7. The traffic police can be contacted at 0-9971009001 and 7065100100 via WhatsApp.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha had said that periodic announcements regarding fog conditions were being made at the Jewar toll gate, where a large number of vehicles enter the state.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 10:54:35 am
