Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Christmas Day coldest of the season so far, cold wave expected today

The morning (minimum) temperature was recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal at Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s official observatory.

Delhi weather, Delhi winters, Weather forecast Delhi, Delhi cold wave, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAt the Ridge observatory, however, the minimum temperature dipped to 3 degrees Celsius and to 3.5 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar. During the day, Jafarpur and Mungeshpur were the coldest with maximum temperatures of 13.7 and 13.4 degrees Celsius.
Delhi shivered on Sunday with the day temperature falling to 16.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year, making Christmas the coldest day of the season so far.

At the Ridge observatory, however, the minimum temperature dipped to 3 degrees Celsius and to 3.5 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar. During the day, Jafarpur and Mungeshpur were the coldest with maximum temperatures of 13.7 and 13.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, cold wave conditions are expected in Delhi on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is also expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi saw its coldest December day since 1901 three years ago (2019) when the day temperature dipped to 9.4 degrees Celsius at a time when most of north India was reeling under a persistent cold wave.

This winter, however, was warmer than usual till the second week of December, with no western disturbances to bring snow to the Himalayan regions and no rains to the plains. As a result, the days were sunny, bright and warm. However, two back-to-back western disturbances are expected to keep the next week cold.

According to IMD, the western disturbance is expected to bring light rainfall and snowfall over parts of the Western Himalayan Region on Monday. More rain and snow are expected over isolated parts of the area on December 29 and 30.

“Dense to very dense fog is likely in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and gradual reduction in intensity and spread thereafter is likely because of reduction in moisture in lower tropospheric levels over the region. However, dense fog in isolated pockets is likely over the region during the subsequent 3-4 days… No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over plains of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and the rise by about 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter,” IMD said in a statement.

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of schools for the winter break from January 1.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:35:44 am
