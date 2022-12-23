scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Christmas carnivals worth visiting in Delhi-NCR

With New Year’s and Christmas around the corner, here are a few carnivals around the city you can visit with your family.

Sorbet Soiree is organising a carnival for kids and adults on Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 8 pm in Sunder Nursery. (Photo: Facebook/Sunder Nursery - Delhi's Heritage Park)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

SUNDER NURSERY, SUNDAR NAGAR

Sorbet Soiree is organising this carnival for kids and adults on Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 8 pm. There will be cocktails, beer, fitness sessions, yoga and food outlets for the adults, and bouncy castles, rides, storytelling sessions and a live appearance by Santa Claus (yes, the real one).

BUZZARIA DUKAAN, SAIDULAJAB, SAKET

The carnival at Buzzaria Dukaan is on Saturday, December 24 from 2 pm to 8 pm, with an entry charge of Rs 99 (book on Insider.in). There will be tarot readings, food and drink outlets, games and clothes stalls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

CLUB PATIO, GURGAON

This Christmas carnival is happening on Sunday, December 25 from 12 pm to 4 pm in two Gurgaon locations: Block D, South City-II and Block E, South City-I, near National Highway 8. Club Patio members will have free entry, and non-members must pay Rs 200 per person. The venues will have magic and puppet shows, flea markets, crafts workshops and several food and beverage outlets.

DLF ULTIMA, SECTOR 81-GURGAON

This one is on Saturday, December 24 from 12 pm to 5 pm, featuring many attractions including an appearance by Santa Claus (this one is real too), games and rides, baked items, food stalls and fashion outlets.

NIRVANA COURTYARD MARKET, SECTOR 50-GURGAON

More from Delhi

This carnival is happening on December 23, 24 and 25, from 11 am to 9 pm. There will be organic food stalls, bookshops, home decor outlets, jewellery brands and many spots for fashion and footwear enthusiasts, selling everything from handbags to winter-wear, and more.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 06:05:48 pm
Next Story

Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation to open global secretariat office in Ahmedabad

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close