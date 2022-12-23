Christmas carnivals worth visiting in Delhi-NCR

SUNDER NURSERY, SUNDAR NAGAR

Sorbet Soiree is organising this carnival for kids and adults on Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 8 pm. There will be cocktails, beer, fitness sessions, yoga and food outlets for the adults, and bouncy castles, rides, storytelling sessions and a live appearance by Santa Claus (yes, the real one).

BUZZARIA DUKAAN, SAIDULAJAB, SAKET

The carnival at Buzzaria Dukaan is on Saturday, December 24 from 2 pm to 8 pm, with an entry charge of Rs 99 (book on Insider.in). There will be tarot readings, food and drink outlets, games and clothes stalls.

CLUB PATIO, GURGAON

This Christmas carnival is happening on Sunday, December 25 from 12 pm to 4 pm in two Gurgaon locations: Block D, South City-II and Block E, South City-I, near National Highway 8. Club Patio members will have free entry, and non-members must pay Rs 200 per person. The venues will have magic and puppet shows, flea markets, crafts workshops and several food and beverage outlets.

DLF ULTIMA, SECTOR 81-GURGAON

This one is on Saturday, December 24 from 12 pm to 5 pm, featuring many attractions including an appearance by Santa Claus (this one is real too), games and rides, baked items, food stalls and fashion outlets.

NIRVANA COURTYARD MARKET, SECTOR 50-GURGAON

This carnival is happening on December 23, 24 and 25, from 11 am to 9 pm. There will be organic food stalls, bookshops, home decor outlets, jewellery brands and many spots for fashion and footwear enthusiasts, selling everything from handbags to winter-wear, and more.