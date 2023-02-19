scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Christians protest at Jantar Mantar against ‘rising hate and violence’

The demonstrators protested against the harassment recently faced by Christians in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other places in the country.

Jantar Mantar protestAbout 79 churches and organisations and more than 150 people participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo)
Members of the Christian community held a protest at Jantar Mantar Sunday against the escalation of hate and violence against Christians in several states in the country. About 79 churches and organisations and more than 150 people participated in the protest.

Dr Michael William, president of the United Christian Forum, said: “Today we’ve gathered here peacefully at Jantar Mantar because we want to share the anguish of our fellow citizens who also follow the Christian faith in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and so many other places where their basic fundamental rights are being snatched.”

“We are standing up on their behalf… We are also going to be submitting a memorandum to the President of India,” he added.

Other protestors also expressed their views. “We are here to express our peaceful protest against atrocities against Christians and Christian institutions. As per our Constitution, we have the freedom to exercise our faith. But I don’t know why they are attacking us. The government comes to our help, but (it’s) not enough, it’s sad that they are not so supportive of us. We love our country but unfortunately, we are being sidelined and treated as second-class citizens,” said Father Arul Anthony (70).

Bhaskar (45), who is a pastor at New Life Church, added: “As per our Constitution, it is our freedom to exercise and profess whatever we believe in. We are asking our government for protection because there is a lot of killing of Christians and wrongful implications of us carrying out religious conversion.”

A notification issued by the UCF stated: “The UCF, a human rights group based in New Delhi that monitors atrocities against Christians in India, has recorded a total of 598 incidents of violence against Christians from 21 states this year alone, till the end of December 2022.”

It added: “The memorandum will remind national and state leaders that impunity has crossed all limits… armed mobs besiege Christian homes in Chhattisgarh villages on trumped up charges of mass conversions. The villagers have to flee for their lives and many, even now, have not been able to go back home.”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
