Christian leaders to protest against ‘rising targeted hate and violence’ at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today

The Christian community of the National Capital Region and religious leaders from across the country will stage a peaceful protest rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Sunday to draw the attention of the Central Government, Supreme Court, and civil society to the sharp escalation in targeted hate and violence against Christians in many states.

Addressing a press conference, the United Christian Forum (UCF), a human rights group based in New Delhi, said Christian citizens have staged protest demonstrations in the national capital perhaps not more than five times in the seven decades since Independence but due to the sharp rise in hate and targeted violence against the community, they have been forced to hold a protest.

The officials of the forum said they have recorded 598 incidents of violence against Christians from 21 states until the end of December 2022. (Express) The officials of the forum said they have recorded 598 incidents of violence against Christians from 21 states until the end of December 2022. (Express)

“The states of particular concern are Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Jharkhand,” said an official of the forum.

The officials added they have recorded 598 incidents of violence against Christians from 21 states until the end of December 2022. The forum said that an organisation of NRI Christians has documented in detail a total of 1,198 incidents of violence against “our people and our churches”.

UCF officials said every church denomination and group along with religious leaders, including archbishops, bishops, pastors, and nuns, from all over the country will participate in the protest.

The leadership of the Diocese of Delhi Church of North India, the Council of Evangelical Churches in India, the Oriental Syrian churches, the Methodist Church in India Delhi Conference, The North East Church Forum in India, the Delhi Fellowship of Christian Churches, and the Association of West Delhi Churches, will lead the protest.

Before this, Christian leaders have held protests against the O P Tyagi bill banning conversions in the 1980s, the rape of nuns in the 1990s, the brutal killings of Graham Stuart Staines and his two sons Philip and Timothy in 1999, the Kandhamal pogrom in 1998, and the issue of Dalit Christians.

Advertisement

“We have prepared a memorandum for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the Speakers of the two houses of Parliament and the leaders of the political parties represented in the Lok Sabha. We have urged the President of India to ensure there is rule of law and religious minorities are assured there will not be any threat to their constitutional rights, or dilution of welfare measures to those who profess faith in Jesus Christ,” said A C Micheal, a former member of Delhi Minorities Commission present at the press conference.