Chowk will be named after Rinku Sharma, says North MCD Mayor

North MCD Mayor and BJP leader Jai Prakash said that the civic body will soon float a proposal to rename Mangolpuri Chowk in honour of Rinku Sharma, a 25-year-old who was killed last week. “A proposal (in this regard) will be brought by the area councillor Raj Prakash,” he told The Indian Express.

After visiting Rinku’s house on Wednesday, the Mayor said, “He was involved in Ram Temple donation drive and got killed. So we are giving a message that the community is with the family.”

Police have, however, denied any communal angle in the murder and attributed it to a business rivalry. They have so far arrested five people and the case has been transferred from local police to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders have claimed that the murder was a fallout of his participation in the Ram temple donation drive. Several BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra and former state chief Satish Upadhyay, are among those who have linked the killing to the Ram Temple donation drive .

On Wednesday, the Mayor said, “I also appeal to the Delhi government to release Rs 1 crore as compensation to his family.”

Area councillors usually moot the idea of name change. These suggestions then go to the ‘naming committee’, which takes a call and passes it on to the Standing Committee. The names are finalised by the civic body House after Standing Committee’s nod.