Chorus for women safety after rape at Saket court

The Delhi High Court Monday expressed concern over the alleged rape of a woman advocate by her senior colleague in his chamber at the Saket district court, which allegedly took place on Saturday.

Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal Monday held a meeting to discuss the issue with all district judges of the trial courts along with the Registrar General and Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court.

As per sources, the High Court issued directions to judges of the district courts to improve the safety of women in all courts.

The victim had said that the accused had sexually assaulted her in his chambers on July 14, police said.

The victim had informed police about the incident on the intervening night of July 14-15, following which the accused lawyer was arrested.

