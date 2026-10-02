After Manipur musician’s killing, Delhi Police to intensify patrolling in areas with large NE population

Chongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son. (Special Arrangement)

Weeks after a 55-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was beaten to death outside his South Delhi home following an argument over a group of men allegedly creating a ruckus, Delhi Police has directed all district DCPs to intensify beat patrolling in areas with a large concentration of people from the Northeast, particularly during odd hours.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) JCP Veenu Bansal earlier this month to discuss the safety and security of people from the North-Eastern states, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and Ladakhis living in the Capital.

The meeting followed Singh’s killing outside his home in Kilokari village on September 7. Police officers discussed measures to improve outreach to communities from the region, including students.