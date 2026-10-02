After Manipur musician’s killing, Delhi Police to intensify patrolling in areas with large NE population

The meeting followed Singh’s killing outside his home in Kilokari village on September 7. Police officers discussed measures to improve outreach to communities from the region, including students.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 05:32 AM IST
C Vikram Singh, Manipur musician killed Delhi, Kilokari village South East Delhi, Sunlight Colony police station, Chongtham Vikram Singh, Chongtham Vikram Singh death, who is Chongtham Vikram Singh, Manipuri musician dies, Delhi assault death, Kilokari assault, southeast Delhi assault, Phoenix band Manipur, Chongtham Kamala, Manipuri rock musician, Delhi School of Music, Rock'n'Roots Mame Khan, Northeast community Delhi assault, Lakshmipriya Devi Boong, Vivek Sharma Phoenix, Manipuri musician killed Delhi, Holy Family Hospital OkhlaChongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son. (Special Arrangement)
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Weeks after a 55-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was beaten to death outside his South Delhi home following an argument over a group of men allegedly creating a ruckus, Delhi Police has directed all district DCPs to intensify beat patrolling in areas with a large concentration of people from the Northeast, particularly during odd hours.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) JCP Veenu Bansal earlier this month to discuss the safety and security of people from the North-Eastern states, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and Ladakhis living in the Capital.

The meeting followed Singh’s killing outside his home in Kilokari village on September 7. Police officers discussed measures to improve outreach to communities from the region, including students.

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According to the police, the DCPs were asked to enhance visible policing in areas with a significant population of North-Eastern residents to prevent untoward incidents and improve their sense of security.

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“District DCPs, designated as nodal officers, were also directed to hold regular district-level meetings with students, community leaders and DPNERs (Delhi Police North-Eastern Representatives),” an officer said.

The officer further said that police station-level sensitisation and awareness programmes have been directed to be organised for North-Eastern residents to strengthen police-community interaction and increase awareness about available police assistance and SPUNER facilities. “District DCPs were also directed to immediately inform SPUNER about all cases in which persons from the North-Eastern region are involved either as victims or accused.”

“Local police have also been advised to seek assistance from the SPUNER office and DPNERs in cases involving communication gaps or language-related difficulties while dealing with people from the North-Eastern region,” the officer added.

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Police districts and units have also been asked to review all pending cases concerning persons from the North-Eastern region and furnish their present status and action taken to SPUNER for time-bound disposal, the officer further said.

 

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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