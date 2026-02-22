Chocolates ordered via Blinkit help police arrest mobile phone snatchers

Police added that WhatsApp chats among the accused contained texts on the sale of stolen phones, photographs of snatched devices and call recordings with an alleged receiver, Mohd Jahangir, who is yet to be arrested.

A box of chocolates ordered through quick-commerce platform Blinkit during Valentine’s Week has helped Delhi Police arrest two suspected mobile phone snatchers and a middleman involved in disposing of the phones, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light on February 9, when a man filed a complaint with the DBG Road police station, alleging that his daughter’s iPhone 14 Pro was snatched by two unidentified men on a scooter outside The Amaryllis housing society while she was booking a cab.

After a case was registered, police analysed CCTV camera footage and tracked the locations of the suspects to Wazirabad. With the help of an informer, police also obtained a mobile phone number allegedly linked to one of the suspects.