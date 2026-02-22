Chocolates ordered via Blinkit help police arrest mobile phone snatchers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A box of chocolates ordered through quick-commerce platform Blinkit during Valentine’s Week has helped Delhi Police arrest two suspected mobile phone snatchers and a middleman involved in disposing of the phones, police said on Saturday.
The matter came to light on February 9, when a man filed a complaint with the DBG Road police station, alleging that his daughter’s iPhone 14 Pro was snatched by two unidentified men on a scooter outside The Amaryllis housing society while she was booking a cab.
After a case was registered, police analysed CCTV camera footage and tracked the locations of the suspects to Wazirabad. With the help of an informer, police also obtained a mobile phone number allegedly linked to one of the suspects.
On February 9, which is celebrated as Chocolate Day in the Valentine’s Week (February 7 to 14), police said they placed an order for chocolates via Blinkit for one of the suspects. The delivery partner was discreetly followed, leading the police team to the suspect’s location in Wazirabad.
The suspect, Mohd Namir alias Namiruddin (25), was arrested on February 9. Based on his statement and technical evidence, co-accused Mohd Faizan (25) was arrested the same day. On February 17, Mohd Sameer (27), alleged to be a middleman who facilitated the sale of snatched mobile phones, was arrested from Burari, said police.
Police said the accused first stole a Honda Activa scooter from Sadar Bazar and used it to commit multiple snatchings, targeting pedestrians at relatively isolated stretches. The stolen phones were allegedly handed over to one Sameer, who helped sell them. Investigators said they have recovered an iPhone 14 Pro, a Vivo mobile phone and the scooter.
Police added that WhatsApp chats among the accused contained texts on the sale of stolen phones, photographs of snatched devices and call recordings with an alleged receiver, Mohd Jahangir, who is yet to be arrested.
