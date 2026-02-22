Chocolates ordered via Blinkit help police arrest mobile phone snatchers

The matter came to light on February 9, when a man filed a complaint with the DBG Road police station, alleging that his daughter’s iPhone 14 Pro was snatched by two unidentified men on a scooter outside The Amaryllis housing society while she was booking a cab.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:50 AM IST
Delhi Police, Blinkit, Delhi Police track mobile phone snatchers, mobile phone snatchers, delhi mobile phone snatchers, mobile phone snatchers busted, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPolice added that WhatsApp chats among the accused contained texts on the sale of stolen phones, photographs of snatched devices and call recordings with an alleged receiver, Mohd Jahangir, who is yet to be arrested.
Make us preferred source on Google

A box of chocolates ordered through quick-commerce platform Blinkit during Valentine’s Week has helped Delhi Police arrest two suspected mobile phone snatchers and a middleman involved in disposing of the phones, police said on Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The matter came to light on February 9, when a man filed a complaint with the DBG Road police station, alleging that his daughter’s iPhone 14 Pro was snatched by two unidentified men on a scooter outside The Amaryllis housing society while she was booking a cab.

After a case was registered, police analysed CCTV camera footage and tracked the locations of the suspects to Wazirabad. With the help of an informer, police also obtained a mobile phone number allegedly linked to one of the suspects.

On February 9, which is celebrated as Chocolate Day in the Valentine’s Week (February 7 to 14), police said they placed an order for chocolates via Blinkit for one of the suspects. The delivery partner was discreetly followed, leading the police team to the suspect’s location in Wazirabad.

The suspect, Mohd Namir alias Namiruddin (25), was arrested on February 9. Based on his statement and technical evidence, co-accused Mohd Faizan (25) was arrested the same day. On February 17, Mohd Sameer (27), alleged to be a middleman who facilitated the sale of snatched mobile phones, was arrested from Burari, said police.

Police said the accused first stole a Honda Activa scooter from Sadar Bazar and used it to commit multiple snatchings, targeting pedestrians at relatively isolated stretches. The stolen phones were allegedly handed over to one Sameer, who helped sell them. Investigators said they have recovered an iPhone 14 Pro, a Vivo mobile phone and the scooter.

Police added that WhatsApp chats among the accused contained texts on the sale of stolen phones, photographs of snatched devices and call recordings with an alleged receiver, Mohd Jahangir, who is yet to be arrested.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement