Chintels Paradiso collapse: Examine main contractor’s role in probe report, says developer

The developer of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon – where a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment collapsed to the first floor in February this year killing two people – has written to the authorities requesting that the role of the main civil contractor involved in the project be examined and included in the report of the probe committee.

In a letter to the district town planner (enforcement), J N Yadav, vice president of Chintels India Private Limited, said, “…the IIT report has clearly stated that… the concrete structure of the buildings had been weakened because of the presence of excessive chlorides in the concrete, the main source of which was water and sand. The work order placed with the contractor clearly shows that both these two materials were within the scope of the contractor. The total omission of the role of Bhayana Builders Pvt Ltd albeit inadvertently is quite surprising since their work order and IIT report read in conjunction with each other places responsibility of weak structure on them.”

“You are therefore requested in the interest of justice to once again examine their role in construction of the towers and include that in the SIT report…,” the letter added.

On the district administration’s order to start the process of demolition of Tower D – where the collapse occurred – the developer said, “We are in the process of engaging a qualified consultant to assess the structure and advise us as to how we can undertake this gigantic task or if there is any alternative.”

An official of the town and country planning department said, “A letter has been received in this regard. The committee’s report has been sent to the district administration and police for further probe.”

Last week, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav passed an order and directed the developer of the society to permanently close Tower D, which has 17 floors and 64 flats, so the process of its demolition can begin. Yadav had said that on the recommendation of a report by IIT Delhi and an inquiry by the district administration committee, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation. The DC said two more towers – E and F – where one of the balconies had sagged and distress in the floor of flats was reported, would be vacated.

The committee’s report had mentioned that there was rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chloride in the concrete.