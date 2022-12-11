Chintels collapse: In meeting with admin, residents discuss resettlement terms

A week after the developer of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 told its residents that it was seeking a second opinion for a structural audit of affected towers, stating that they were repairable, owners and residents of tower D met the additional deputy commissioner Gurgaon Saturday to discuss revised valuation and compensation terms for resettlement. Residents enquired about action taken against the builder, stating that the enquiry report of the district administration had allegedly established his negligence.

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed all the way to first floor, leaving two dead.

A resident of tower D said, “In the meeting, authorities said those residents who agree with revised valuation of flats, compiled by an independent evaluator, may give their consent in writing. Officials said they are exploring the possibility of valuation revision based on land cost if possible, and have assured 7% stamp duty and interiors would be given. Interior valuation will be resumed. The reports of towers E and F will be shared in next 10 days.”

Last month, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav passed an order directing the developer to permanently close tower D — which has 17 floors and 64 flats — so the process of its demolition could begin. Authorities had said on recommendations of a report by IIT-Delhi and an enquiry by the district administration committee, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation. The DC had said two more towers — E and F — where one of the balconies had sagged and distress in the floor of flats was reported, would be vacated and had directed the builder to settle dues of the allottees and flat owners for their resettlement within 60 days.

Another resident said, “It has been a month since the IIT report came out, yet no action has been taken against the builder. In the meeting, we raised these concerns. Despite orders of district magistrate to demolish the tower, developer has intimated to us that it is seeking a second opinion.”

Vishram Kumar Meena, Additional DC of Gurgaon, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.