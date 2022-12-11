scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Chintels collapse: In meeting with admin, residents discuss resettlement terms

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed all the way to first floor, leaving two dead.

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed all the way to first floor. Archive
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A week after the developer of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 told its residents that it was seeking a second opinion for a structural audit of affected towers, stating that they were repairable, owners and residents of tower D met the additional deputy commissioner Gurgaon Saturday to discuss revised valuation and compensation terms for resettlement. Residents enquired about action taken against the builder, stating that the enquiry report of the district administration had allegedly established his negligence.

In February 2022, a portion of a sixth-floor apartment in tower D collapsed all the way to first floor, leaving two dead.

A resident of tower D said, “In the meeting, authorities said those residents who agree with revised valuation of flats, compiled by an independent evaluator, may give their consent in writing. Officials said they are exploring the possibility of valuation revision based on land cost if possible, and have assured 7% stamp duty and interiors would be given. Interior valuation will be resumed. The reports of towers E and F will be shared in next 10 days.”

Last month, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav passed an order directing the developer to permanently close tower D — which has 17 floors and 64 flats — so the process of its demolition could begin. Authorities had said on recommendations of a report by IIT-Delhi and an enquiry by the district administration committee, the tower had been deemed unsafe for habitation. The DC had said two more towers — E and F — where one of the balconies had sagged and distress in the floor of flats was reported, would be vacated and had directed the builder to settle dues of the allottees and flat owners for their resettlement within 60 days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...Premium
Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain on music in the time of loss and the re...
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...Premium
Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming e...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Inequality Report 2022, ...
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns

Another resident said, “It has been a month since the IIT report came out, yet no action has been taken against the builder. In the meeting, we raised these concerns. Despite orders of district magistrate to demolish the tower, developer has intimated to us that it is seeking a second opinion.”

More from Delhi

Vishram Kumar Meena, Additional DC of Gurgaon, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 05:20:40 am
Next Story

After joining AAP, Delhi Cong V-P, 2 councillors make U-turn

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close