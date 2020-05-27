Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
COVID19

Chinese-origin woman alleges attack by man in Greater Noida

The woman, Carol Zouhui, claimed: “I was walking in the society when a stray dog started following me. I gave it some water. Suddenly, it tried to attack another man’s pet dog. I asked the guard for help. I started walking away, when the man started hitting me with the guard’s stick.”

Written by Ashna Butani | Noida | Updated: May 27, 2020 4:06:46 am

A 32-year-old woman of Chinese origin living in ATS Paradiso, Greater Noida, alleged she was attacked by a fellow resident when she gave water to a stray dog Monday morning. Police said the man, Amarpal Singh, was taken into preventive custody.

