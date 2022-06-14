Chinese national among 2 held from Gurgaon hotel

Gautam Budh Nagar police Monday arrested a Chinese national and a woman hailing from Nagaland from a five-star hotel in Gurgaon.

Police said the Chinese national, identified as Xue Fei, a native of Xinji in China’s Hebei province, and his friend, Petekhrinuo, who is from Kohima, had been staying in a flat in Greater Noida. Fei’s visa had expired in June 2020 and he had been staying illegally in India ever since.

Police said they had received information from Sursand police station in Sitamarhi, Bihar, about two Chinese nationals – Yung Hai Lung (34) and Lo Lung (38) – being arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while they were trying to enter Nepal from India through the Bhithamore border outpost in Sitamarhi on June 12.

During interrogation, the two Chinese nationals revealed that they had entered India from the same border on May 25 and had stayed at their friend Fei’s flat in Greater Noida till June 11.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that after the tip-off from Bihar police, a probe was initiated to track down Fei and Petekhrinuo.

Police said the duo were traced to Gurgaon, where they had been staying at a five-star hotel.

Petekhrinuo had procured two SIM cards for the two arrested Chinese nationals, who stayed with them in Greater Noida. She had also provided a forged voter card to them, said police.

“Probe has found that Fei’s visa had expired on June 30, 2020 but he had forged the date on the visa to make it June 30, 2022. The accused have violated visa norms and forged documents,” said ADCP Pandey.

Police said they were investigating the purpose for which the Chinese nationals had been visiting India and they have alerted law enforcement agencies, who are also questioning the suspects, and legal proceedings are underway.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the accused, said police.