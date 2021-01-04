Chinese firm to build stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

The RRTS corridor is being funded by the Asian Development Bank and procurement is governed by guidelines of the bank and the government, officials said. (Source: Twitter/@ut_MoHUA)

A Chinese construction major has been awarded the contract to build a 5.6-km underground stretch of the upcoming Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, six months after a controversy erupted over the foreign company emerging as the lowest bidder for the over Rs-1,000-crore contract.

The underground stretch, between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad, will be built by Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company after it trounced Indian civil construction majors last June when the financial bids were opened.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the country’s first Regional Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) project, said the contract was awarded following set procedure and guidelines applicable on an Asian Development Bank-funded project. “Approvals have to be taken at various levels for bids that are funded by multilateral agencies. This bid was also awarded following set procedure and guidelines,” an NCRTC spokesman told The Indian Express Sunday. “All contracts are functional as of last month. Construction is in full swing on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to commission the project in time,” he said.

The RRTS corridor is being funded by the Asian Development Bank and procurement is governed by guidelines of the bank and the government, officials said.