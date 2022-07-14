Chinese citizens with expired visas detained in Noida

A group of 14 Chinese citizens residing in the country allegedly on expired business visas were detained by the Noida Police based on information provided by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Noida, Wednesday. The group has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi, police said.

The group consists of 13 men and one woman. They were living in Noida for the past one year and were working in a mobile company located in Noida Phase 2, police said.

“Out of the 14 people, some had flown into India in 2019 and others in January 2020. They were found living in sector 48, Noida. Although their permanent address was in Sector 46, they had recently moved to Sector 48,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S.

“It was not that hard to find them as they were living within the city and not in some far off place. Most of the visas–atleast 12, had expired in November 2020. They had applied for extension of their visas which was not granted to them. Once found, they were brought to Sector 49 police station–local police station, in the vicinity and after entering their details they were sent to a detention centre in Delhi,” he added.