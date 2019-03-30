Chinese apps spreading wrong info: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP has alleged that “Chinese social media applications on Facebook” are spreading misinformation about the party, and demanded that the Election Commission take action against them for interfering in the poll process.

In a letter to the Election Commission, Neelkant Bakshi, the BJP co-incharge of the media department, alleged that advertisements on these apps are being shared to create a disinformation campaign against the party, and demanded legal action against them. Citing a media report about Facebook taking down some political ads by an app, the party said the app owned by a Chinese firm “has been a known hub for fake news content”. The letter states that such platforms, which don’t have a significant presence in India, are known to be “hubs for problematic content, including fake news and other such content”.

“Through our own members, we found this app has uploaded posts from their official hands to users with highly problematic content that could be viewed as spreading hate, enmity against certain communities in India,” Bakshi wrote.