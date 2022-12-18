‘Seem to be rewarding China for its aggression’: Kejriwal’s jab at Centre in AAP’s National Council meet

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its stand on China, saying the Centre and the ruling party are “not being able to be stern” with Beijing.

Kejriwal was speaking during the inaugural speech at the Aam Aadmi Party’s National Council meeting being held in Delhi. AAP members as well as legislators from several states, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, are in attendance.

“There is something troubling happening these days. Chinese aggression at the border is increasing, our soldiers are fighting at the borders bravely. But the problem is that we seem to be rewarding China for its aggression. In 2020-21, we imported goods worth $65 billion from China. The next year, this grew to $95 billion. We need to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities. I don’t understand why the Centre and BJP are not being able to be stern with China. We are importing slippers, spectacles, and clothes from China. Can these things not be made in India?” asked the Delhi CM.

“But you are driving people away from India. High net-worth individuals are leaving the country. You are scaring them by unleashing the ED and CBI on them. Call them all back. Ask them to invest in India and I promise, soon we will start exporting to China. Par aap ye nahi karte, aap jhula jhulaate ho China vaalon ko bula ke, sharm karo,” he said.

Stopping short of calling for a boycott of Chinese goods, Kejriwal said that manufacturing in India needs a boost for a better future.

Handling criticism that the AAP, which was formed in 2012, is a party without an ideology over the past decade, Kejriwal listed three pillars on which the party rests on. He also tackled condemnation, primarily from the BJP, for offering basic services, such as water and power, for free.

“I want to congratulate you all for the AAP becoming a national party within 10 years. The reason we have achieved this is that our ideology is to talk about what people want. Other parties were fighting with each other, we fight for the people, talk about them. We say we will build schools, get your family treated, and give jobs and that is why you should vote for us… If you look at the larger picture, there are only three national parties now — Congress, BJP and AAP. AAP stands apart.

“People ask what is our ideology. Let me reiterate it. The first pillar is kattar deshbhakti (hardcore patriotism). The nation comes first, the family later, and self last. We are ready to die for the country. The second is kattar imaandaari (honesty). We haven’t come here to do corruption. We emerged from the anti-corruption movement. Other parties are corrupt, we do not indulge in it. We will send our own members to jail if they are found to be corrupt.

According to the AAP leader, the last pillar is humanity. “We do not believe in discrimination of any kind. There can be no development in a country where there is discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or gender… People ask what is my vision regarding the AAP. I have no vision for the AAP. My vision is for the nation. The AAP is just a vehicle. Our nation should be one where there is love between people. There should be no caste discrimination, there should be no fights related to religion. If the people of the country aren’t united, there can be no development. Any party or organisation that wants to divide the country wants the country to go back to the 19th century,” he said.

Kejriwal said this year “has been very good” for the AAP. After it won a 13 per cent vote share in Gujarat and five of its members were elected as MLAs, the AAP is eligible for the status of a national party.

“We formed a government in Punjab… We got two MLAs in Goa, and recently we got five MLAs in Gujarat. Some people say it is a very big feat but many ask why we couldn’t form a government in Gujarat. I don’t think there is any party which contested for the first time and managed to form a government. We formed a government in Punjab only the second time we contested. Don’t worry, we will form a government in Gujarat in 2027,” he said.