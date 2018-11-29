Delhi: Chilling message for roommate of murder victim: You’re spared

“You are spared.” This was the message scribbled outside the room of a woman whose flatmate was murdered, allegedly by her former boyfriend, on Monday. According to police, after 24-year-old Avishek Mandal allegedly slit the throat of 23-year-old Ayoshna Kundu, and before he hanged himself, he used red and black paint to write a series of messages in the room, including the names of American criminal and cult leader Charles Manson, American serial killer Albert Fish, and a 1971 horror-thriller film called Blood Thirst.

Next to Manson’s name were painted short sentences — “Suicide is last resort of depression”, “Existence is suffering” and “AK wasn’t sorry.” According to the Delhi Police, friends of the two said that “Mandal used to call Kundu AK”.

Kundu was a graphic designer, and was about to leave for work when Mandal showed up at the Chhatarpur home, a police officer familiar with the probe said. A two-page suicide note allegedly written by Mandal has been recovered from the room, which ends with the words “murder-suicide”.

“In his note, he mentioned that Kundu was taking Mandal ‘for granted’ and would treat their ‘relationship’ in a ‘casual’ manner. He used the term ‘unfair’ and wrote that Kundu was talking to an ex-boyfriend,” the officer said.

The woman’s flatmate, outside whose room “you are spared” was painted, told police that Mandal used to be friendly with her, and they studied in the same school in Kolkata. After finishing his MBA from Salt Lake City, he moved to Delhi, and began living with Kundu in the Chhatarpur house from June. He started working with a Noida-based company and earned Rs 15,000 a month, police said.

“Investigation has revealed that the two fought in October and Mandal went back to Kolkata before Durga Puja. On November 24, he told his parents he was going out of Kolkata for an examination. He was seen in the locality by the landlady on Monday,” the officer said.

When Kundu didn’t take her mother’s calls on Monday evening, she called her flatmate, who asked the landlady to check. When she didn’t open the door, the landlady told the flatmate she had spotted Mandal entering the house a few hours ago. The officer said, “The flatmate rushed home and when Kundu didn’t open her room door despite repeated knocks, she informed police and the door was broken.”

Investigation revealed that Mandal and Kundu met each other through common friends in Kolkata years ago. Mandal’s family came to Delhi from Kolkata on Wednesday to collect his body. His father retired from a government hospital and his mother is a housewife. Kundu’s family had taken her body earlier.