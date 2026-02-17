Heavy bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Chilling autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by Class X student in SUV

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A serious head injury that caused heavy bleeding in the brain, a broken arm, several broken ribs: This was what emerged in the post-mortem report of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who was killed last week after a Scorpio, allegedly driven by a minor, mowed him down.
The accident took place on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. The victim was a resident of Delhi’s Dwarka.
His mother, Inna Makan, made a tearful appeal on social media seeking action against the driver involved.
“I lost my son, Sahil Dhaneshra, a 22-year-old talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom. He was killed brutally by a Scorpio… the driver was an unlicensed driver and his sister was making reels in the car while he sped around,” she alleged in a video on X on Sunday.
Police said the claims are being examined as part of the investigation.
The deceased was brought unconscious to Indira Gandhi Hospital on February 3 after the crash and was declared dead at 1.54 pm, according to hospital records which The Indian Express has seen.
A post-mortem conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital found that Sahil sustained many injuries in the accident: He had cuts and scrapes on his stomach, head and other parts of the body, a broken arm, several broken ribs, a badly injured liver, and a serious head injury that caused heavy bleeding in the brain. Doctors, in the report, said he died because of severe bleeding and major damage to vital organs caused by the crash.
According to police, they received a PCR call regarding the accident around 11.57 am on February 3.
“On reaching the spot, a Scorpio, a Swift Dzire taxi and a motorcycle were found involved in the accident. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil, was found dead at the spot,” a senior police officer said.
Police said it appears the Scorpio collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and thereafter hit the Swift Dzire parked on the road.
The injured taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital and his statement recorded, police said.
The Scorpio driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was allegedly found without a driving licence and apprehended. Being a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.
He was later granted interim bail on February 10 to sit for his Class X board exams, police said.
The three vehicles were seized and mechanically inspected, documents verified and CCTV footage collected.
Sahil’s body was later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities were completed, officers said.
