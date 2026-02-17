Heavy bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Chilling autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by Class X student in SUV

Sahil Dhaneshra and his mother Inna Makan; (right) a grab from her video message on X. (Express Photo)

A serious head injury that caused heavy bleeding in the brain, a broken arm, several broken ribs: This was what emerged in the post-mortem report of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra who was killed last week after a Scorpio, allegedly driven by a minor, mowed him down.

The accident took place on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. The victim was a resident of Delhi’s Dwarka.

His mother, Inna Makan, made a tearful appeal on social media seeking action against the driver involved.

“I lost my son, Sahil Dhaneshra, a 22-year-old talented boy whom I raised for 23 years alone as a single mom. He was killed brutally by a Scorpio… the driver was an unlicensed driver and his sister was making reels in the car while he sped around,” she alleged in a video on X on Sunday.