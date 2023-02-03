Children forced to work in unsafe factories right under nose of Delhi govt, police: HC

The Delhi High Court recently directed the constitution of committees in each district of the national capital to inspect premises where units employing child labourers are being run and called for a status report on action taken by the said committees.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its January 11 order passed the direction while hearing a plea moved by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, highlighting the plight of children working in factories that are illegally housed in extremely small units stuffed with inflammable material. The plea arose out of a massive fire that ripped through a building in Anaj Mandi, Sadar Bazar, which resulted in the death of 45 persons, including 12 children between the age group of 12 to 18 years, on December 8, 2019.

The HC directed that the committees will be formed under the supervision of Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of each District in coordination with the Department of Labour, Government of NCT of Delhi, Women and Child Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“The children who are found to be working in these units should be rescued and directions given by this Court vide Order dated 20.09.2019 in CRL.M.A.35002/2018 in W.P.(CRL) 2069/2005 should be complied with,” the HC said.

The HC had in 2019 issued various directions to Delhi government to deal with the issue of child labour.

The HC also observed, “Children who ought to have been studying in schools are forced to work in these places which are unhygienic, inhabitable and accidents which are waiting to happen. For their greed for money and profit, unscrupulous factory owners employ children as they have to be paid less than minimum wages and, driven out of extreme poverty, these children are forced to work at these places instead of seeking education in order to earn bread for their families. The laudable object of Article 21A of the Constitution of India has been completely thrown to the winds.”

Expressing its concern, the HC said these units were working “right under the nose of the government which includes police officers who are aware of these factories being run”, yet the state took no steps to “curb this menace”.

Taking a stern view in the matter, the HC said periodic judgments have been passed by the HC and the Supreme Court, which have been ignored by state authorities as “mere pieces of paper”.

The Delhi government in its status report said activities carried out in the building were “completely illegal and out of their extreme greed, all the accused persons had failed to follow the regulations in maintaining the premises which resulted in such huge fatalities”. The report said the accused persons “criminally neglected the upkeep of the building and specially the electric layout, that too when highly inflammable material was being stored/used in the building”.

The status report further said the material involved in the fire were “cardboard, plastic toys, rexine rolls, sewing machines, school bags, lunch box covers”.

Expressing concerns on the submissions, the court termed it “extremely disturbing” that the government is actually taking a lackadaisical approach and is showing extreme insensitivity in this case which has resulted in the death of 45 persons.

The court further observed that nothing concrete has been done by the Delhi government in providing ex-gratia payment to the victims’ kin and directed them to immediately release Rs 5 lakh for each of the victims who have lost their life as ex-gratia interim payment.

“It is expected that in the last three years, the government has already identified the relatives of the victims who have lost their lives in the incident. If the exercise has not been concluded yet, then the government is directed to conclude this exercise within four weeks from today… Any lapse on the part of the government in not paying the compensation would be viewed very seriously by this court as willful disobedience of the orders of this court,” the court said in a 13-page order.

It also directed the city government to search the 183 locations where the children are allegedly working, conduct an investigation, while also asking it to file a status report on the action taken by them before the next date of hearing on March 27.