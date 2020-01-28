Children being tricked into threatening violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Shaheen Bagh protests

Prasad said the Constitution gives the right to speak and this right is not just for people who have blocked roads but also for those who are not able to go to offices, schools. (File Photo) Prasad said the Constitution gives the right to speak and this right is not just for people who have blocked roads but also for those who are not able to go to offices, schools. (File Photo)

Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are standing with the people of Shaheen Bagh but can’t listen to silent voices of people who are being affected by the protest.

“Lakhs of people are distressed as they cannot go to office, shops are shut… children are not able to go to school due to the roadblock by Shaheen Bagh protesters,” he said. Residents of the area have been protesting against the CAA for over a month.

Prasad said the Constitution gives the right to speak and this right is not just for people who have blocked roads but also for those who are not able to go to offices, schools.

“Under the cover of the Tricolour, those seeking to dismember the country are being given shelter at Shaheen Bagh and innocent children are being tricked into threatening violence against the prime minister,” he said.

Accusing the Opposition of misleading people over CAA, he said all democratic norms were fulfilled in enacting the amended law: “The CAA does not deprive anyone of his/her citizenship and each Muslim citizen of this country will continue to live with full respect.”

“Shaheen Bagh is a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the silent majority. The truth needs to be presented before the country. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are silent but their people are talking,” he added.

“We want this issue to be raised prominently, especially during Delhi polls, as to what kind of India and Delhi do we want. Should Delhi have a place for those who raise ‘tukde tukde’ slogans or want to cut off Assam from India? These are big questions,” said the minister. He was referring to JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was slapped with a sedition case after an alleged speech by him went viral.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App