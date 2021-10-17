Child rights panel writes to Delhi Police chief, flags non-reporting of POCSO cases to welfare committees

The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana asking him to ensure that SHOs bring all POCSO cases to the attention of child welfare committees (CWC) within 24 hours of an FIR being registered.

This needs to be done according to the provisions of the POCSO Act as the Act also provides for the child to the produced before the CWC if the police have a reasonable apprehension that the perpetrator lives in the same household as the child, or the child is in an institution, or is without any parental or institutional support, the commission said.

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said that this has not been happening with local police as they are “either unaware or unconcerned about the provisions of the law”.

“Non reporting of the case to the Child Welfare Committee means no measures of integration and rehabilitation of the child who has to undergo the trauma of sexual violence… this step would go a long way in ensuring the recovery from the trauma induced to POCSO victims and their families,” the letter read.