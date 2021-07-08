Child rights body issues notices to Delhi MCDs over insufficient teachers

The DCPCR has now issued notices to all three corporations over insufficient teachers, citing media reports on Sisodia’s remarks.

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to the three civic bodies and sought details of teacher posts lying vacant following a war of words between the BJP and the AAP over pupil-teacher ratios (PTR) in Delhi’s primary schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia had alleged that the weak pupil-teacher ratio in Delhi’s primary level of schooling, as seen in the UDISE Plus 2019-2020 report, can largely be attributed to the BJP run municipal corporations. He stated almost half of all primary schools run by municipal corporations do not meet the Right to Education Act 2009 requirements on pupil-teacher ratios. In turn, the BJP claimed teacher recruitment is low as the Delhi government is withholding funds.

The PTR refers to the number of students for each teacher, arrived at by dividing the total number of teachers to each student. According to the Right to Education Act 2009, the pupil-teacher ratio should be 30:1 — or one teacher for every 30 students.

Stating that it has decided to “conduct an inquiry into this alleged violation of the Right to Education Act”, the notices ask the schools to submit school wise data on the number of teaching positions lying vacant in schools run and aided by the local body concerned, and classify them as a regular, guest and contract teachers.”

It has also asked them to file an affidavit outlining efforts taken to fill the vacancies in the last three years and a “Plan of Action” indicating timelines by when these posts will be filled.