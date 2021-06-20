Child protection agencies in Delhi invite applications from families to foster children in need

So far in Delhi, family-based foster care has not been in practice.

As part of a push to activate multiple child support mechanisms, the State Child Protection Society has opened up applications for families to foster children.

The Delhi Woman and Child Development department has released guidelines for the sponsorship programme that will provide financial assistance of Rs. 2000 monthly to children who are either orphaned and living with extended family, or who have a lone parent incapable of providing for them.

Now, child protection agencies are also inviting applications from families which would like to foster children in child care institutions, orphaned children or those separated from their families.

The eligibility conditions for families to apply to foster a child are:

That the applicant and their spouse must be at least 35 years old

That both are Indian citizens and are residents of and have a house in Delhi

That both spouses are willing to foster the same child

That they are “in good physical, emotional and mental health

That they are “ordinarily having an income to meet the needs of the child”

That they have adequate space at home

That they “possess competency to own responsibility of a child to temporarily receive and foster care and protection..”

Ultimately, a Child Welfare Committee concerned or Juvenile Justice Board will decide on whether a family is fit to foster a child within their family unit. The duration of short time foster care is not more than one year.

So far in Delhi, family-based foster care has not been in practice. Instead, group foster care has been practiced through NGOs and institutions.