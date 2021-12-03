Child pornography: 160 cases registered, 80 arrested in Delhi

Around 160 cases have been registered by the Delhi Police across the city and 80 people have been arrested in the last 36 hours in connection with child pornography. Several of them have been booked for sharing obscene viral pictures and videos of children on social media. The Delhi Police has received multiple complaints in this regard from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed an MoU with a USA-based private organisation. The private organisation has shared over 500 complaints with them.

DCP (IFSO Unit, Special Cell) K P S Malhotra said around 160 cases have been registered and multiple arrests have been made. “In the past also, the IFSO unit had initiated a drive against child pornography and Operation MASOOM (Mitigation of Adolescent Sexually Offensive Online Material) was initiated, in which inputs were taken from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)-NCRB and many persons were arrested,” he added.

The police said an MoU was signed between the NCRB and the NCMEC, the USA-based private organisation. “Under this MoU, NCMEC is providing CyberTipline complaints/information about sexually offensive content against children to NCRB which is being shared or uploaded on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, etc. For this, NCMEC works in close coordination with these social media platforms as well as the public at large. These complaints, along with details of the person sharing/uploading such sexually offensive content, are later forwarded by NCMEC to NCRB and they are sharing the same with state nodal agencies,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra said the police has launched a pan-Delhi operation against child pornography. “In Operation MASOOM, details of violations pertaining to child pornographic material was received through NCRB. NCMEC has tied up with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and others. They crawl through the contents of social media platforms and whenever they come across any content found violating privacy or obscene material regarding children, the same is red-flagged. They procure the IP address details of the user who had uploaded the obscene content and now share it with the NCRB,” he added.