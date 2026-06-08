Why are Delhi’s child feeding practices deteriorating? Key takeaways from NFHS-6

The data shows that exclusive breastfeeding among infants aged below six months saw an even sharper decline: from 64.3% to 48.3%. (Photo: Pixabay)

Child feeding practices in Delhi have significantly deteriorated over the past three years, according to new data released by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24, with dips observed across nearly every key indicator of infant and young child nutrition.

The share of babies breastfed within one hour of birth dropped from 51.2% in NFHS-5 (2019–21) to 45.1% in the latest survey.

The drop is significant: early initiation of breastfeeding is widely regarded as critical for newborn survival, helping infants receive colostrum – the antibody-rich first milk – and establishing feeding patterns linked to sustained breastfeeding in early life.

The data shows that exclusive breastfeeding among infants aged below six months saw an even sharper decline: from 64.3% to 48.3%.