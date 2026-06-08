Why are Delhi’s child feeding practices deteriorating? Key takeaways from NFHS-6

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Child feeding practices in Delhi have significantly deteriorated over the past three years, according to new data released by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24, with dips observed across nearly every key indicator of infant and young child nutrition.
The share of babies breastfed within one hour of birth dropped from 51.2% in NFHS-5 (2019–21) to 45.1% in the latest survey.
The drop is significant: early initiation of breastfeeding is widely regarded as critical for newborn survival, helping infants receive colostrum – the antibody-rich first milk – and establishing feeding patterns linked to sustained breastfeeding in early life.
The data shows that exclusive breastfeeding among infants aged below six months saw an even sharper decline: from 64.3% to 48.3%.
Exclusive breastfeeding is defined as feeding only breast milk – including expressed milk or milk from a wet nurse – with no other food or drink, not even water, except oral rehydration solution and prescribed drops or syrups, such as vitamins or medicines.
The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, noting that breastmilk alone provides all required energy and nutrients while protecting against common childhood illnesses.
Overall breastfeeding coverage among infants under six months also slipped, with the proportion of babies receiving breastmilk declining from 96% to 88%. The share of infants who were exclusively or predominantly breastfed fell from 83.9% to 72.2%.
Among older infants, feeding practices also deteriorated. The proportion of children aged 6-8 months receiving complementary food alongside breastmilk declined from 62.9% to 52.5%. Only 11.2% children aged 6-23 months were receiving a minimum adequate diet, down from 16% – suggesting that nearly nine in ten children in this age group are not receiving basic standards of dietary diversity and meal frequency.
Doctors and public health experts say the trend points to a broader breakdown in early childhood nutrition practices. Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, termed the decline “a matter of concern”, noting that despite routine counselling, many mothers are unable to continue exclusive breastfeeding for the recommended duration.
She said returning to work early after childbirth is a major factor, with many women introducing formula or other feeds within a few months to accommodate care-giving arrangements. The issue, she added, is not limited to working mothers. “Even among homemakers, we have observed a growing tendency to discontinue breastfeeding early, often due to lack of sustained encouragement,” Vaidyanathan said.
“There is generally no such thing as a biological failure of lactation,” she said, adding that most women are physically capable of breastfeeding for one to two years, but increasingly choose not to continue.
Dr Neelam Benara, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Kailash Hospital, Noida, said the NFHS-6 findings for Delhi point to a worrying decline across multiple indicators of child feeding. The reductions in early initiation, exclusive breastfeeding, timely complementary feeding and dietary adequacy, she said, suggest that many children are not receiving optimal nutrition during a critical window of growth and development.
While the survey does not identify specific causes, she said possible barriers include gaps in breastfeeding support, caregiver awareness and nutrition counselling.
Dr Vaidyanathan also cautioned against a growing reliance on formula feeding, saying it may be associated with higher rates of digestive issues and allergy-like symptoms compared with exclusive breastfeeding. She added that responsibility for supporting new mothers should extend beyond healthcare providers. “Family members, especially elders in the household, must actively encourage and support new mothers,” she added.
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