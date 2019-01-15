Child dies in building collapse in Noida’s Nithari

A boy was killed and three others injured after a portion of a three-storey apartment collapsed in Noida’s Nithari in Sector 31 Monday. Police said the child, Luv, and the others were passing through the lane when the structure collapsed.

“We received information that the parapet of the apartment collapsed on passersby. The house belonged to its resident, Swami Vijendra. It appears that the contractor hired by the family was breaking parts of the house for re-construction. Prima-facie it was being done without the requisite permission. An FIR will be filed against the contractor,” said Manoj Kumar Pant, Station House Officer (Sector 20).

The apartment is situated in the middle of a densely populated colony. As it is an old structure, the owner was making repairs, police claimed.

While locals rushed to rescue the child, the NDRF deputed a 45-personnel team to the spot. The injured were rushed to nearby district hospital. The administration, so far, has not announced any compensation for the boy’s family.

“The incident will be investigated thoroughly,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Budh Nagar).