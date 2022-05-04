Chief secy seeks synergy between Metro and DTC

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Tuesday proposed a “synergy” between the Delhi Metro and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to promote the public transport system, saying, “If the DTC and DMRC work together, it can remove 40-50 per cent personal vehicles from the roads and push people to adopt public transport.”

“We have a network of 400 km. About 15 years ago, it was operating as a construction company, but now the organisation has to make Delhi’s operational efficiency the best globally,” said Kumar while addressing the gathering at the 28th foundation day of Delhi Metro at Metro Bhawan.

Kumar, who recently took charge as the Chief Secretary of Delhi, said that he had suggested to the then Delhi government to “integrate the DTC and Delhi Metro”, but that was not considered. “If we cannot integrate the two, we can create a synergy in operations between the two organisations,” he said. He has also served as the managing director of the DTC.

Laying stress on the complete implementation of the ‘common mobility card’, he said, “Technology has become very advanced and public transport has to be made more reliable. Unless and until we bring out the common mobility card, it will be very difficult to integrate the public transport system.”

Talking about integration and how to strengthen last-mile connectivity across the city despite the Metro’s expansion to 400km, the CS said, “We can sit together, the Delhi government, the Metro and the municipal corporations and discuss how we can achieve the last-mile connectivity.”

“For the commute to offices and back home, people should have access to last-mile connectivity. If we have stronger connectivity, and let’s say there are 10,000 buses for the same, 100 per cent of people will shift to public transport and roads will be decongested and will benefit the environment.”

Kumar asked Principal Secretary of Transport Ashish Kundra to brainstorm the idea in the coming days with the Metro and other organisations.

The Chief Secretary also suggested establishing institutions like global education centres and tech-driven hubs in fields including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things on land near tracks for global players.

The foundation day celebration was attended by Union Housing and Urban Development Secretary Manoj Joshi, who called the Delhi Metro an ‘Island of Excellence’ and stressed the need to work together.

“Earlier, every organisation, be it the Metro, DTC, or DDA, worked separately and operated in their own way, but now there is a need for synergy because if we continue to work without any integration, we will incur a loss,” said Joshi.

While appreciating the Delhi Metro for its achievements, Joshi said there is a need for greater integration among different modes of transport such as railway, and the upcoming RRTS for multimodal integration for seamless connectivity. He further directed the Delhi Metro to focus on commercial aspects surrounding stations and lines since those with fewer crowds attract fewer people. Similarly, he asked the DMRC to chalk out a plan to decongest the lines where traffic remains heavy.

The corporation was also directed to become ‘Atmanirbar’.

In his welcome address, DMRC’s Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, “Today, we operate one of the most advanced and punctual Metro networks in the world. The Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the NCR where it has helped to usher in a new era of rapid economic growth, enhanced living and travelling comfort, and avenues for the generation of employment.”

The DMRC awarded Hauz Khas Metro station the ‘Best Metro Station’ during the annual Managing Director’s Awards and Sarita Vihar depot was awarded the ‘Best Depot’ shield.

Gurmurat Singh, Manager (Electrical), was honoured with the ‘Metro Man of the Year’ award, and Anju Khetarpal, the Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor, received the ‘Metro Woman of the Year’ award. Besides them, 46 DMRC employees received awards for meritorious performance.