Chief secy assault: SC junks police plea against sharing witness statements

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea by the Delhi Police against sharing copies of witness statements with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the 2018 case of assault of Anshu Prakash, then Delhi chief secretary.

“It might be a political hot potato, but legally, it is nothing. It is not worth it lingering on this matter. The High Court verdict is in the interest of liberty and we will affirm it,” a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and MR Shah observed.

The Delhi Police had filed an appeal against the Delhi High Court order in October last year in which it allowed Kejriwal and Sisodia to access statement of witnesses and audio-video recording of witness testimonies in the case. While the trial court had denied the request, the High Court bench of Justice Suresh Kait had held in favour of Kejriwal.

“The May 9, 2018, statement specifically states that it is in continuation of the earlier statement. Once the statement has been recorded, what is this about not giving the copy of the statement? The investigating agency cannot pick and choose things which are favourable to it. It is the correct order of the High Court,” Justice Chandrachud observed.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi who appeared for the Delhi Police argued that no such statement of VK Jain, Kejriwal’s then advisor, was recorded under Section 161 CrPC on February 21 in 2018 that could be shared with the accused. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Kejriwal argued that the statement, which is referred to in the case diary, was withheld as it did not suit the prosecution case.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs are accused in the case of an alleged assault on Prakash at the CM’s residence in February 2018, when the then Chief Secretary was called there for a meeting.

Jain, a witness in the case, in his February 21 statement, had denied witnessing the alleged assault but reportedly said otherwise in later statements, while providing an account of the alleged incident to the police.

AAP had alleged that Jain was pressured by Delhi Police to change his statement.