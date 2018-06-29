Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: No merit in ‘fair probe’ pleas, says Delhi court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Stating that the applications were devoid of merit, a Delhi court dismissed two applications—one by an AAP lawyer and another by an AAP MLA—seeking the court’s order for a fair probe by the Delhi Police into the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

An application was filed by AAP lawyer Mohammad Irshad, after he was made to sit for five hours at Civil Lines police station, where he had gone to submit certain documents. According to the plea, even after long hours, police did not receive the documents, stating that certified copies were required. Irshad sought relief from the court, asking police to investigate the case “as per law.” Police responded that it was a “wastage” of the agency’s and court’s time .

CMM Vishal said,

“On the basis of a single instance, it appears that the application was moved. It is interesting to note that none of the parties to this litigation have moved the application, and therefore the locus of Irshad… is questionable. The application is further devoid of merits, as it does not state what prompted him to presume that investigating agency is not doing the investigation properly and how he is affected by it. The application is therefore dismissed.”

Another application was moved by accused Prakash Jarwal to monitor the case, citing the example of the improper probe into Environment Minister Imran Hussain’s case.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App