Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: Delhi court issues notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia on plea against discharge

Former Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash has challenged a court order discharging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nine others in a case related to an alleged assault on him in 2018. All charges against the accused were dropped in August. Charges were framed only against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

A Special Judge of Rose Avenue District Court on Monday issued notice to Kejriwal and others on Prakash’s revision plea and listed the matter for further proceedings on November 23.

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, a total of 11 AAP MLAs were booked in the case related to an assault on Prakash, which allegedly took place at the chief minister’s residence in February 2018 when the then chief secretary was called there for a meeting related to release of advertisements.

Observing that “conspirators would prefer to execute their unlawful design in secrecy” and not create witnesses against themselves, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta had discharged the accused saying that the persons present at the meeting were elected representatives of people and not criminals.

Prakash, in the revision plea before the sessions court, has said that the trial court conducted a fishing and roving enquiry into the “allegations in the chargesheet” and has drawn “erroneous inferences and conclusions” without having the benefit of examination of the prosecution witnesses.

The trial court failed to appreciate that the midnight meeting was very unusual and there was no emergency which warranted it, Prakash has argued. It was also not disclosed that the 11 MLAs would also be present there, he has said, adding that a “pre-planned conspiracy” was hatched at the behest of Kejriwal and Sisodia.

“The Ld Trial Court has failed to appreciate that the Complainant/Revisionist had earned the ire of the CM and his party MLAs since he could not get or give the requisite certifications required for release of TV advertisements. Further, extant DAVP rates were not being accepted by major TV channels and higher rates had not been approved,” reads the revision plea, adding that the meeting was held only to compel Prakash to release the advertisements contrary to the Supreme Court guidelines.