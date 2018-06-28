Chief Secretary assault case: CCTV cameras at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence lagged by 40 minutes that night, says forensic report

Anshu Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. (File Photo) Anshu Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. (File Photo)

There was a time lag of 40 minutes on the CCTV cameras at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs, confirmed a forensic report, PTI reported.

The forensic report, however, does not mention whether the cameras were tampered with or the clock was altered around the time of the alleged attack on Prakash or it was set like this.

The police had on February 23, examined the CCTV system installed at Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk connected to the system for investigation.

Fourteen of the CCTV cameras were running while seven did not function. It was found that there was a time lag of 40.43 minutes with respect to the time of the alleged attack, the police had said and now the forensic report has confirmed.

The Delhi Police is expected to file a chargesheet in the case soon. “We are at an advanced stage of investigation and the chargesheet is being prepared,” the officer told PTI without elaborating.

Prakash was allegedly attacked during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. It was alleged that Kejriwal was present when the attack happened. The police have questioned Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP lawmakers present at the meeting. Kejriwal’s former advisor V K Jain was also present there.

Two AAP lawmakers – Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal – were arrested in the case; Jain was questioned by the police.

The alleged attack on Prakash had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats. The government had accused the IAS officers, who had protested the alleged attack on Prakash, of boycotting meetings with Delhi ministers. The IAS officers have denied the accusation.

(With PTI inputs)