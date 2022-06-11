Chief economic advisor: India has shown exemplary resilience in recovering from Covid crisis

India has shown exemplary resilience in recovering from the crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor to the government of India.

Nageswaran was speaking at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration in Gurgaon, where he delivered a lecture on ‘Indian Economy: Prospects, Challenges and Action Points’ on Saturday.

He said all major activities and parameters of the economy had crossed their pre-Covid levels and that the economy was now enjoying macroeconomic tailwinds. Simultaneously, quick and precise steps have been taken by the government at the policy level, ably supported by the timely interventions and backing of the Reserve Bank of India, he said.

Nageswaran said that in comparison with the economies of other developing and developed countries, the Indian economy was firm and stable in various fundamentals. “The whole developed world is moving from low inflation to high inflation and it is in such times that we have managed to keep inflationary pressures under check,” he said.

The chief economic advisor said he was hopeful that as per the projections of the International Monetary Fund, India was headed towards achieving the GDP (gross domestic product) size of five trillion dollars by 2027.

“This hope is founded on several factors like adequately capitalised banking sector, strong balance sheets of financial institutions and corporates, steady growth in the manufacturing sector output and the exports showing a consistent upward trend. Today we have a strong revival of private investment and the country has comfortable forex reserves to withstand turbulence in the international currency market,” he said.

He said the exponential growth of digital payments in India during the past few years was an indication of fast changes in the informal sector. “The government is aware about the inevitability of giving a big push to capital expenditure, and it has necessary resources to maintain it in the times ahead,” he added.