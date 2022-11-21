Chhawla rape case: Delhi L-G approves review petition against SC order acquitting three accused

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision to acquit the three accused earlier convicted and awarded a death sentence for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in 2012 in Chhawla, official sources said Monday.

The approval comes after the parents of the victim approached Saxena and requested a review petition against the acquittal of the three accused—Ravi, Rahul, and Vinod. The parents also sought police protection.

Officials said Saxena has also approved the appointment of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional SG to represent the case on behalf of the Delhi Government before the Supreme Court.

The case in the gruesome rape and murder of the woman was filed on February 13, 2012. The Delhi Police after their investigation filed the charge sheet and the court of sessions framed charges against all three accused on May 26, 2012. After the trial, the court of sessions convicted all three accused and awarded the death sentence to them on February 13, 2014.

The accused later approached the Delhi High Court and the court on August 26, 2014, dismissed their appeals, and affirmed their death sentence. The accused then approached the Supreme Court against the judgment of the High Court. The apex court, citing lapses in the investigation, acquitted the three men on November 7 this year.