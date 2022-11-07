Supreme Court acquits three men sentenced to death in 2012 Chhawla gangrape-murder case

The Supreme Court Monday acquitted three men who were sentenced to death in the 2012 Chhawla gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman. The three accused had allegedly abducted, gangraped, and brutally killed the woman in February 2012.

According to the police, the woman’s mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted. The men—Rahul, Ravi, and Vinod—were handed the death penalty after a Delhi court found them guilty of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the woman. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered that the men will be acquitted.

In a viral video, the mother of the woman is heard crying after the Supreme Court order. “After 11 years, this is the verdict…We have lost. I was waiting for this verdict. Now, I feel I have no reason to live. I thought my daughter would get justice,” she said.

The woman worked in Gurgaon’s Cyber City area and hailed from Uttarakhand. In February 2012, she was returning home from her workplace and was near her house when the accused allegedly abducted her in a car. When she didn’t return home, her parents lodged a missing person report. The woman’s mutilated and decomposing body was later found in Haryana’s Rewari Village.

The police found multiple injuries on the woman’s body and further investigation and autopsy revealed she was attacked with car tools, glass bottles, metal objects, and other weapons. She was also raped, they said.

The police arrested the three men involved in the crime and said that one of the accused allegedly took revenge after the woman turned down his proposal.