Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Wrestler Sushil Kumar moves court for bail, claims police filed false case against him

Olympic gold medalist and wrestler Sushil Kumar has moved a Delhi court for bail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, alleging that police have left no stone unturned to file a false case against him.

The Delhi Police chargesheet filed in the murder of 27-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar has accused Sushil of being the kingpin of this conspiracy.

This is Kumar’s first bail application filed by his lawyer Pradeep Rana. The plea stated that the death of a fellow wrestler has been “sensationalised and the same is being exploited” against him. It stated that the present case was “used to create a perception in the minds of the masses which does not necessarily derive its inspiration from the true facts of the case”.

The application stated that police “left no stone unturned to present a false case and a guilty image of the accused”. It further said leaks to the media were facilitated on an unprecedented level and false information was fed to the media to wrongfully establish his connection with gangsters.

The plea stated that the FIR was a “conjoint mix of assumptions, presumptions and malafide intentions” which are apparent from the fact that there was a delay in registration of FIR.

It stated that witness statements were recorded after a delay and that the statements “are marred by improvements and contractions”.

The plea has also called into question the ownership of the mobile phone which was used to shoot the video of the incident. It stated that the phone was not connected to any accused persons and the ownership was a “big mystery”. Police have claimed that the phone belonged to co-accused Prince.

The plea stated that there was a “shadow on the case of the prosecution” which sent the video recording to Gujrat, instead of ample forensic labs in Delhi.

The plea also stated that Kumar was given a chance to groom young wrestlers due to his accomplishments and his efforts “started to bear fruit, and India is on the road to becoming a power house in the sport of wrestling”. It also mentioned the performance of the wrestling contingent at the Tokyo Olympics as an example.

Police have chargesheeted 13 accused persons under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 120 (B) criminal conspiracy among other sections. There are 155 prosecution witnesses in this case.