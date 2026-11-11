1,482 ghats being readied across city: Delhi to get 11-km Chhath ghat along Munak Canal

In a major push to improve facilities for Chhath devotees, the Delhi Government has developed an 11-km-long ghat along the Munak Canal, which will be inaugurated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday. This comes even as preparations are underway at 1,482 Chhath ghats across 996 locations in the Capital ahead of the festival that begins on November 13.

The Munak Canal project, being developed by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, is aimed at turning a stretch, which had remained neglected for nearly two decades, into a major religious and recreational space. Around 1,400 truckloads of debris and waste have been removed from the area, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The ghat, which will get permanent steps, paved pathways, changing rooms, toilets, lighting and CCTV cameras, will also see benches, fountains and green spaces. Three bridges are being constructed across the canal to improve connectivity between its two banks, the CMO said.

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It added that while Chhath Puja will be organised along the entire 11-km stretch this year, the remaining development work is expected to be completed over the next two to three months.

The project is expected to benefit families across five Assembly constituencies — Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur, Model Town, Adarsh Nagar and Badli.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project was not merely about creating infrastructure but also recognising the cultural and religious significance of Chhath for lakhs of people from Purvanchal living in Delhi.

“Chhath is a festival that reflects our culture’s gratitude towards nature, the well-being and prosperity of families, and the spirit of public welfare. The tradition of offering arghya to the rising and setting sun reminds us of the importance of maintaining harmony with nature,” she added.

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PWD and I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also inspected preparations at several Chhath ghats, including Hathi Ghat at ITO, on Wednesday.

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According to the government, of the 1,482 ghats, 81 are permanent ghats that are coming up at 53 locations, 1,372 are temporary ghats being built at 914 locations, while 29 are being readied along the Yamuna. In all, 74 agencies have been engaged and 155 works awarded for Chhath preparations across the city.

Singh said the government wanted devotees to be able to perform the rituals without worrying about basic arrangements. “Our effort is to make sure that people get clean ghats, proper facilities and a safe environment, so they can focus on their prayers without worrying about basic arrangements,” he added.