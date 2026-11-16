AAP, BJP trade barbs as Delhi women celebrate another Chhath amid Yamuna froth

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) traded barbs over the weekend as thousands of people performed Chhath rituals in the Yamuna amid thick, white foam. The opposition AAP accused the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government of failing to clean the river and of alleged publicity stunts. The BJP responded by citing celebrations at 1,400 ghats and claiming that more than half of the river had been cleaned in two years.

AAP and its leaders shared on social media visuals of women praying in the Yamuna amid dense froth. “Not AI, this is Yamuna on Chhath,” AAP said in the post. The party’s Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed thousands of fish had died due to the pollution in the river, and crores had been “wasted on false propaganda”.

बीजेपी की 4 इंजन वाली सरकार के यमुना को साफ करने के तमाम दावों की आज पोल खुल गई! जहरीले झाग के बीच छठ व्रतियों को इस तरह मनाना पड़ा छठ का महापर्व। https://t.co/jvvlKTZ5No — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2026

The BJP rejected these claims. On Sunday, BJP’s Delhi unit posted visuals of the celebrations on X, saying they showed “the power of your one right vote”. It said that more than half the length of Yamuna, where Chhath was once banned, had been cleaned during the two years of BJP rule, and that the Chief Minister now celebrates the festival in the river. The BJP also claimed that it achieved in a year and a half what AAP and Congress could not in 27 years.

ये है आपके एक सही वोट की ताकत 🔥 जिस यमुना जी में छठ बैन था, अब उसी यमुना जी को मात्र 2 साल के अंदर आधे से ज़्यादा साफ़ करके उसी में छठ मनाती दिल्ली की सनातनी CM ❤️ https://t.co/xCUwhmhqvV — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 15, 2026

The Delhi Chief Minister prayed at the ghat in Sonia Vihar on November 15 (Sunday) and at Hathi Ghat on Monday. Gupta wrote on X on Monday, “A divine morning filled with faith, devotion and blessings! Joined thousands of devotees at Hathi Ghat to offer Usha Arghya to the rising Surya Dev, praying for the happiness, health and prosperity of every Delhi family. Heartfelt gratitude to Team Delhi for making this Chhath Mahaparv truly Divya and Bhavya, with beautifully prepared ghats and thoughtful arrangements for every Chhathvrati…”

Beyond the claims

The official picture is more complicated than either party’s account. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s most recent published water-quality report covers samples taken on September 7, before the festival. At ISBT Bridge, the report recorded biochemical oxygen demand of 30 mg/L and dissolved oxygen of 2.9 mg/L, against a standard of 5 mg/L or more for the river’s C-class criteria. Fecal coliform stood at 35,000 MPN per 100 ml, far above the 2,500 maximum permissible limit. Phosphate measured 0.98 mg/L there, up sharply from 0.18 mg/L at the same site in a comparable September sample last year. At the Haryana border, at Asgarpur, dissolved oxygen was recorded as nil, phosphate was 1.05 mg/L and fecal coliform reached 38,000. Only Palla and Wazirabad met the dissolved-oxygen standard.

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Phosphates and surfactants trigger froth formation. These pollutants from untreated sewage and detergents used in homes and industries upstream, coupled with a sudden fall in water at Okhla barrage, agitate foaming agents already in the water. This leads to the formation of foam, which accumulates in Kalindi Kunj ghat. The froth is worst in the post-monsoon months because of low-flow river conditions. The foam carries ammonia and phosphates that can cause respiratory and skin problems.

Pollutants such as ammonia are a serious concern as they affect the city’s water supply. Last week, Delhi Jal Board officials noted a spike in pollution levels in Yamuna and fish deaths. The DJB cannot treat raw water with more than 1 part per million (mg/L) of ammonia at its plants. Higher levels make chlorine less effective and can create harmful chloramine compounds, so the DJB cuts production at its water treatment plants when readings spike. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s September analysis recorded ammonia of 1.85 mg/L at Asgarpur and 1.12 mg/L at ISBT Bridge, both above the 1 mg/L level at which the board says its plants cannot treat raw water effectively.