Chhath Puja 2021 guidelines: Devotees take dip in Delhi’s Yamuna river

Chhath Puja 2021 guidelines: The controversy over Chhath puja in Delhi continued, even as devotees took a dip in the Yamuna on the first day of the festival on Monday.

According to guidelines passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, celebrations were allowed only at designated sites and none of these sites could be set up on the Yamuna banks. Instead, special ghats for the ceremonial dip were to be used.

#WATCH | People take dip in Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the first day of #ChhathPuja in the midst of toxic foam pic.twitter.com/uMsfQXSXnd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

A look at the Chhath Puja 2021 guidelines prescribed by the DDMA:

Designated sites to be developed by government agencies. None of there will come up on the banks of Yamuna

Pooja material offered at the designated sites is to be collected by municipal authorities for disposal

Devotees are banned from throwing pooja material in the Yamuna. No such material should join the river stream. Police to monitor the activity

Authorities have to ensure action and measures to ensure prevention of pollution in the Yamuna.

Meetings to be held with community and religious leaders to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed and guidelines are not ignored.

Videography of the event will have to be done to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is being followed. Separate entry and exit will have to be maintained at the venues.