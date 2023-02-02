Man accused in cheque bounce case consumes poison in Gurgaon courtroom

A man accused in a cheque bounce case allegedly consumed poison inside a local court in Gurgaon during the hearing on Wednesday, the police said.

The man, identified as Vijendra Saini, a goldsmith, was rushed to a private hospital, but his condition remains to be critical, they said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 3.30 pm when the witnesses were being called to the courtroom to record statements. Saini, who was booked in a case of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 for allegedly handing out a cheque that was returned by the bank for ‘insufficient funds, had also come for the hearing.

Also Read | Four held in Noida for posing as owners of flats, cheating people who wanted to rent or buy

“As soon as the hearing began in the court of the judicial first class magistrate, Saini got up, walked towards the reader, handed him a suicide note, and then consumed a poisonous substance. After he collapsed, the court staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said that Saini wrote on the note that he was being “harassed” by the other party (in the case) and that he had not cheated anyone. “In the note, he said he had booked a flat with the help of the other party and there was some transaction that was made with a cheque but it bounced. Those people were harassing him,” said another officer.