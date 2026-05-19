Chemists’ strike May 20 but hospital pharmacies to remain open

With the All India Association of Chemists and Druggists, the country’s largest medicine retailers’ body, deciding to go on a nation-wide strike on Wednesday, sources in the government said that the impact is likely to be limited. They said all hospital pharmacies and pharmacy chain-stores will remain open. Stores opened under government schemes such as Jan Aushadhi Kendra and Amrit stores will also remain open.

The association has called for a strike against the e-pharmacies operating between legal loopholes. They have called for withdrawal of two notifications GSR 220 E and GSR 817 E.

“There is rigorous regulation of e-pharmacies that is why we have called for two of the government notifications to be withdrawn. The 2018 draft regulation has remained a draft and has been under review for nearly eight years now,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of AIOCD.