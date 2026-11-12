3 men die inside chemical tank in Gurgaon, firm’s management booked

Three employees died while working inside a tank allegedly containing poisonous chemicals and gases at a private company’s unit in Gurgaon on Monday. Police have booked the company’s management for negligence.

The deceased were identified as Naresh Yadav, 56, Anil Jha, 46, and Mohammad Arif, 21.

Police registered the case at Bhondsi police station following a written complaint from Yadav’s son against the officials of Sandhar Technologies Limited.

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According to the complaint, the three employees were sent inside a safety tank at the company’s Dhumaspur (near Bhondsi in Gurgaon) unit to carry out work. The complainant alleged that the management did not provide them with any safety equipment.