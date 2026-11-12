3 men die inside chemical tank in Gurgaon, firm’s management booked

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More
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Three employees died while working inside a tank allegedly containing poisonous chemicals and gases at a private company’s unit in Gurgaon on Monday. Police have booked the company’s management for negligence.
The deceased were identified as Naresh Yadav, 56, Anil Jha, 46, and Mohammad Arif, 21.
Police registered the case at Bhondsi police station following a written complaint from Yadav’s son against the officials of Sandhar Technologies Limited.
According to the complaint, the three employees were sent inside a safety tank at the company’s Dhumaspur (near Bhondsi in Gurgaon) unit to carry out work. The complainant alleged that the management did not provide them with any safety equipment.
The three workers lost consciousness inside the tank. Other company employees subsequently pulled them out and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
“Bhondsi police station received information on November 11 that three persons had been brought dead to a hospital. A police team reached the hospital, where a written complaint was submitted,” said Gurgaon police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar.
“We have registered an FIR for sections relating to death by negligence. Post-mortem examinations of the deceased will be conducted, and further investigation is under way,” Kumar said.
Yadav was a resident of Badshahpur in Gurgaon. He had been working as a welder at the Dhumaspur facility since 2021.
Jha was from Barnama village in Bihar’s Nawada district and lived in Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi. Arif hailed from Pipraha village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district and resided in Dhumaspur.
Fatalities caused by toxic fumes inside enclosed tanks and sewers without protective gear have repeatedly surfaced across Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Nuh in recent years.
In April 2026, two sanitation workers died and another was left critical after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer in Nuh. Police registered a case of death by negligence at City Firozpur Jhirka police station following a complaint from the victims’ families.
In November 2023, two workers aged 36 and 45 died of asphyxiation while cleaning a 5-to-6-foot-deep sewage tank at a residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 92. Police noted at the time that no protective gear was found when their bodies were retrieved.
Earlier, in October 2022, four contractual workers died of suffocation after inhaling poisonous gas inside a 10-to-12-foot-deep sewer at a private hospital in Faridabad’s Sector 16. Two workers initially entered without safety equipment and fainted, while two others collapsed after going in to rescue them.