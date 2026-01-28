After ‘mother of all deals’, premium European wine and whiskey may cost less in India

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement proposed tariff reductions on imported European alcoholic beverages. How will it trickle down to consumers? Here's what industry experts say

At Open Tap, a bar in Gurgaon.

Even as market players anticipate an increase in the competition among global players, the proposed tariff reductions on imported European alcoholic beverages, including wine and whiskey, under the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement has been largely welcomed. The move is expected to help in the ‘premiumisation’ of what has traditionally been a protected market.

As per the FTA, the duty on European wine will be reduced from 150% to 20% for the premium range and 30% for the medium range. For wines below 2.5 euros, there will be no duty concessions. For spirits, the duty will be reduced from up to 150% at present to 40%, and for beer from 110% to 50%. The agreement is likely to be implemented within the 2026 calendar year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Reacting to the announcement on Tuesday, Rahul Singh the Founder & CEO of The Beer Cafe, which has pan-India operations, told The Indian Express, “Indian consumers today value variety, authenticity and global provenance far more than ever before. The FTA supports this shift by enabling wider access to international beers, wines and spirits, which in turn, strengthens the overall drinking experience. For consumer-facing brands like ours, this is a positive step towards building a more mature, discovery-led alcobev ecosystem.”

No details, however, are yet available on the timelines and actual price reduction yet, he added. “Any custom duty reduction directly benefits the consumer pricing. It also provides access to specialities which were hesitant to enter India”, he stressed.

Rakshay Dhariwal, Managing Director, Passcode Hospitality, a premier Indian F&B group, and Maya Pistola, manufacturers of Agave-based spirits, said that any price reductions can come only once the agreement is implement and the existing stock finishes

“The move will take time to trickle down to the purchaser and kick in for menus. There is no uniform pricing in India and every state has its own methodology. So the price drop in states like Maharashtra (where retail costs are high) will be more versus say Goa or Haryana,” he underlined.

Dhariwal said that he estimates a 20-25% reduction in the overall price per bottle, but that too will depend on how each manufacturing company makes its cost card or if importers decide not to pass on the benefits.

Story continues below this ad

On the impact of the move in the domestic space, he said, “Local wines will have the biggest impact. They will have to compete with European brands. Also for brands like mine, we’ll have to deal with imported competitors, where for (imported) tequila in Delhi, the label registration costs are Rs 1 lakh per year…while for  the Agave (despite being from the same plant) drinks, it is Rs 25 lakh per label per year, which is insane.”

Hansel Vaz, founder of Cazulo Premium Feni, whose cocktail mixes are sold in Delhi, said the move is good for ‘premiumisation’ of what has traditionally been a protected market.

“The disappointment is that unlike the FTA with the United Kingdom, there is no reciprocal-based zero tariffs for GI products, which would have been good to take Feni to the premium European market. Otherwise, I do not see a significant overall reduction in prices, as even after the Australian FTA wines didn’t become cheaper,” he opined.

Minakshi Singh, co-founder of Gurgaon’s Cocktail and Dreams speakeasy, The Brook, and Sidecar bars in Delhi, welcomed the move.  “Some of the prices were prohibitive earlier. The move is great for the premiumisation of spirits, and improves both prices and access. It will open up our market for further creativity, especially in the cocktail space. While prices will definitely see a downward trend, the percentage will only be clear later once more details are available,” she said.

 

