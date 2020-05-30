Checking stepped up, traffic snarls at Gurgaon border

Gurgaon crossed 500 cases Friday, with 115 more people testing positive — the highest single-day increase. Gurgaon crossed 500 cases Friday, with 115 more people testing positive — the highest single-day increase.

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directed that main as well as interior roads connecting Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar to Delhi be sealed following a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Expressway saw massive congestion Friday morning as police stepped up vigilance and checked passes of everyone entering the city.

“Norms are the same as before, only vigilance has been increased. In line with MHA guidelines and directions of the Delhi High Court, only those in essential services and movement pass holders are allowed cross-border movement,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Gurgaon crossed 500 cases Friday, with 115 more people testing positive — the highest single-day increase.

Over the past few weeks, Gurgaon Police had been carrying out only random checking of commuters during peak hours. Following Vij’s directions, vigilance was stepped up Friday.

“I have been entering the city using a movement pass the entire month but was not stopped for checking. Today, I had to wait an hour before I was allowed to cross,” said an employee of a private company in Udyog Vihar, who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, several workers on foot alleged they were being denied entry. “We were stopped but people in cars and on motorcycles were not. We need the money more, our day-to-day basic expenses are not being met, and yet we face this treatment,” said Satish Kumar, who works at a garment factory in Udyog Vihar and lives in Kapashera.

“Some days we manage, but most days, we are denied entry. Our employers say we will be paid if we go to work, police do not let us go, passes are not being issued, what do we do?” he said.

Police, however, denied the allegations. “Entry is being allowed for anyone with movement passes or is in essential services, regardless of their mode of transportation. Without passes, we cannot allow entry,” said Boken.

If cases continue to rise in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, the most affected districts may once again be declared as “red zones”. Haryana has sent teams headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora to monitor the four districts and submit a detailed report to Vij.

