Checking on border, Gurgaon grinds to a halt, 19 flights at IGI cancelled

Commuters travelling from Gurgaon to Delhi via National Highway 48 and Mehrauli-Gurgaon road were stuck in traffic jams lasting several hours as Delhi Police sealed borders and checked vehicles in the backdrop of protests against the new citizenship law in the national capital. The traffic backlog also meant several parts of Gurgaon were crawling through the day.

As many as 16 flights from IGI Airport were delayed and at least 19 were cancelled as flight crew were delayed due to barricading at the Delhi-Gurgaon border on NH 48 Thursday. Acknowledging the inconvenience, various airlines announced that they would be waiving charges for flight cancellations and changes for passengers. “Due to heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, consumers who miss their flight will be accommodated on next Vistara flight for no extra fee or fare on the basis of seat availability. We are also offering free changes and cancellations for those booked to travel from Delhi today,” Vistara said in a statement. Air India stated that “reissue/no-show/cancellation and refund charges for all domestic and international tickets for travel from Delhi” Thursday would be waived in light of “the current heavy traffic congestion”. A statement by Delhi International Airport Limited said 19 Indigo flights were cancelled “due to crew getting stuck in traffic jam and other issues”.

Gurgaon Police said they did not receive any intimation about heightened security arrangements at the border from their counterparts in Delhi until barricades had been set up, around 7.30 am. They were finally removed around 4 pm.

“We received the information in the morning only, at the time when they started restriction. Traffic backlog is there across the city, mostly the Delhi-bound roads are blocked and we have tried to inform people through various channels not to travel towards Delhi,” said Himanshu Garg, DCP (Traffic).

“We also tried to make some diversions at points, but making diversions on National Highway is very difficult, so we are trying to request people at various points, through loudspeakers, that if you are travelling towards Delhi please turn back. We have also imposed restrictions on commercial vehicles, and heavy vehicles have been restricted at places like Panchgaon Chowk so they cannot enter the city,” he said.

The first warning about the traffic situation, issued via Twitter, however, came too late for hundreds of commuters, already in the thick of the congestion at Sirhaul toll plaza, where Delhi Police had set up barricades and were allowing vehicles to pass one by one.

“I saw the tweets put out by traffic police from Delhi only around 10 am, by which time I was deep into the traffic jam… If they have to take such measures, they should issue a prior warning,” said Shubra Sharma, a resident of Sector 15 stuck at the border for over two hours.

The same situation prevailed at the border on MG Road. Nisha Jain, a Gurgaon resident, said she was stuck in her car for two hours while taking her three-year-old to playschool in Chattarpur.

Some private schools in the city also had to tweak timings. Among these was Shiv Nadar School, which, in a message to parents at 2.30 pm, stated: “Due to the prevailing heavy traffic situation in Delhi/NCR, we are unable to ply Delhi bus routes… at 3 pm today. Kindly make arrangements for the pick-up of your ward accordingly. The staff is in the school till all students are dispersed. The children will be taken care of until you reach the school for the pick-up.”

