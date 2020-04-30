Check lockdown violations at CWG village: HC

The Delhi High Court (File Photo) The Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court asked a nodal officer to check for alleged violations of the lockdown and social distancing norms at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village near Akshardham temple, after it was alleged that residents continued with their walks and jogging within the village and in the adjoining DDA park.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued the direction on April 27 on an application by a CWG village resident. In the plea, it was alleged that there were repeated violations of the national lockdown directives by residents, who are regularly going out for walks, not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

The application was filed in a pending petition relating to RWA elections at the village, on which the High Court, in April last year, had appointed a retired district judge as the nodal officer to act to the limited extent of making payment of essential service charges, including statutory payment to the local authorities.

“In view of the limited powers of a nodal officer, and the CWG village being a gated colony, the directives on lockdown issued by the Government of India and the State of NCT of Delhi were given scant regard by several residents of the village,” the court was told.

The plea sought direction to permit the nodal officer to close the access gate from the village to the adjacent DDA park and to take all measures to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown directives, and also to report instances of violation to the local district administration authorities.

The plea said since grocery shops are not available within the CWG village, residents have to go to nearby markets at Mayur Vihar, Pandav Nagar and Ganesh Nagar for buying essential items or get them delivered from there. “Many areas in close proximity to these places are declared corona hotspots by the Delhi government,” the application stated.

Justice Khanna ordered; “The nodal officer to act with the aid and assistance of the facility management service agency and CWGVAOA (CWG Village Apartment Owners’ Association) staff to check on any violations, within the village, of the guidelines and to report the matter to the local authority concerned, wherever such action is deemed appropriate.”

The court sought report in this regard from the authorities within four weeks.

