Check your emails: Why Delhi govt is sending reminders to its officials

The Delhi government has a new headache – not administrative hurdles or funding, but unread emails of its officials.

In the last two-three months, the IT department of the government has issued several notices to officials, including those at the secretary level posted in multiple departments, asking them to login to their official accounts on a daily basis to ensure that important communications from the government are not missed.

“Many official communications are sent through official email IDs. But it is being observed that officials in several departments are not checking their accounts frequently, due to which important notices, instructions and communications from the government, related to the public, are being missed,” a senior government official said.