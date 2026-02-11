Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi government has a new headache – not administrative hurdles or funding, but unread emails of its officials.
In the last two-three months, the IT department of the government has issued several notices to officials, including those at the secretary level posted in multiple departments, asking them to login to their official accounts on a daily basis to ensure that important communications from the government are not missed.
“Many official communications are sent through official email IDs. But it is being observed that officials in several departments are not checking their accounts frequently, due to which important notices, instructions and communications from the government, related to the public, are being missed,” a senior government official said.
The official added that the IT department has issued multiple advisories and directions to the departments to strictly check emails, but some officials still are not logging into their official emails on a regular basis.
“Many have not logged in for more than three months… Most government services and portals are linked with the government/NIC email account. Non-usage of the account may lead to deactivation of the account, thereby disabling officials from accessing services and portals,” said the official.
“We have issued fresh directions to all the departments asking them to ensure that all officials in their departments comply with the instructions,” said the official, adding that non-compliance will be viewed seriously.
Following the government’s directions, the Public Works Department (PWD), in a circular issued earlier this month, said, “It has been observed that despite earlier directions issued by the IT department regarding regular checking of official government email ID, many officers/officials are not checking their emails on a regular basis. Due to this, several important notices, instructions and communications are being missed.”
“Therefore, all officers/officials are hereby directed to regularly check their official government email ID on a daily basis and ensure timely acknowledgment and compliance of all communications received through the same,” it added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shrewsbury International School India, located in Bhopal, is a 150-acre campus offering a world-class education. The school is the fifth campus worldwide, with a legacy dating back to 1552.